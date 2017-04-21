The world of football is in mourning today following the sudden passing of former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Rangers and England defender Ugo Ehiogu. The 44 year old, who was the coach of the Tottenham Hotspur Under 23 team, suffered a cardiac arrest at the club's training ground yesterday. Ehiogu had worked at Spurs since 2014. He made over 200 appearances for Aston Villa between 1991 and 2000, before joining Middlesbrough. He won the League Cup with Villa in 1996 and with Boro in 2004. Spurs issued the following statement on Twitter:

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach. pic.twitter.com/sSU0yqVfyk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 21, 2017

Aston Villa have paid tribute to their former star this morning.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former defender Ugo Ehiogu.



Our thoughts are with his family at this terribly sad time. pic.twitter.com/nTk1WBhr1H — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) April 21, 2017

And here was a classic goal he scored in the Old Firm derby.

Will never forget Ugo Ehiogu's bicycle kick winner against Celtic. RIP 🙏https://t.co/qtkOrGWtMs — BigSport (@BigSportGB) April 21, 2017

It is hard to believe a seemingly healthy man could pass away so young. May he rest in peace.