Ireland's Bubba Newby was delighted with his performance despite missing out on qualification in the Halfpipe event at the Winter Olympics

The 21-year-old finished in 22nd position out of 27 competitors, with only the top 12 skiers qualifying for the final.

He was happy though with his display:

“Unbelievable dude, that was insane. That was the most fun contest I’ve ever done. It's insane to be Ireland's first every freestyle skier and first ever half-piper,” he said.

“I didn't think that would ever happen! After my run I had a few kids message me on Instagram, now that it has happened I don't want to be the last (Irish) freestyle skier.

“I want to get more people on the team, I want to get more people skiing for Ireland and get more people involved in what I love.

“This is the most fun thing you could ever do, I hope I made it look like I was having a good time because I was!”

“This has been unreal. For the rest of my life I'm an Olympian. That's something I've wanted my entire life so for it to actually happen – I can't even put it into words!

“On the second run I just popped a little too hard. If you pop too hard on a half-pipe you kind of fall out of the sky pretty far and I just couldn't hold onto it.

“My hips were behind my feet (on landing) and when you're there it's a pretty tough position to get out,” he explained.

“I'd love to do another four years but I don't look that far ahead though personally. My next goal is the World Championships in 2019.

“They're in Park City (Utah), close to where I live, so it's going to be a fun contest and that's my next goal.”