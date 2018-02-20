The 21-year-old finished in 22nd position on his debut at the games

Ireland's Bubba Newby was delighted with his performance despite missing out on qualification in the Halfpipe event at the Winter Olympics

The 21-year-old finished in 22nd position out of 27 competitors, with only the top 12 skiers qualifying for the final.

He was happy though with his display:

“Unbelievable dude, that was insane. That was the most fun contest I’ve ever done. It's insane to be Ireland's first every freestyle skier and first ever half-piper,” he said.

“I didn't think that would ever happen! After my run I had a few kids message me on Instagram, now that it has happened I don't want to be the last (Irish) freestyle skier.

“I want to get more people on the team, I want to get more people skiing for Ireland and get more people involved in what I love.

“This is the most fun thing you could ever do, I hope I made it look like I was having a good time because I was!”

“This has been unreal. For the rest of my life I'm an Olympian. That's something I've wanted my entire life so for it to actually happen – I can't even put it into words!

“On the second run I just popped a little too hard. If you pop too hard on a half-pipe you kind of fall out of the sky pretty far and I just couldn't hold onto it.

“My hips were behind my feet (on landing) and when you're there it's a pretty tough position to get out,” he explained.

“I'd love to do another four years but I don't look that far ahead though personally. My next goal is the World Championships in 2019.

“They're in Park City (Utah), close to where I live, so it's going to be a fun contest and that's my next goal.”