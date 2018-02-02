Manchester United v Huddersfield

We're at Old Trafford tomorrow for the meeting of Manchester United and Huddersfield and few expect United to be shocked by the Terriers for the second time this season. We were at the John Smith's Stadium in October when Huddersfield became the first team to beat Jose Mourinho's side in the league this season. Since then United have lost another three top flight games, including a 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham on Wednesday night. Huddersfield's form since that game in October has seen them pick up just three more league wins, with the most recent coming away to Watford in mid December.

Alexis Sanchez is set to make his home debut after starts at Yeovil and Spurs. As expected the former Arsenal forward has been operating on the left hand side. United were outnumbered in central midfield against Spurs at Wembley so Mourinho decided to take off Paul Pogba. Ever since United brought Pogba back to the club, there has been a lot of talk about the best position for the France international. He tends to look better in a more advanced role like he was away to Everton on January 1st when he was part of a 4-3-3 system.

United start the weekend 15 points behind leaders Manchester City so the important thing for them is to make sure of second place. They're three points ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea so they'll be expected to maintain that gap at the very least.

Ron Jones and Brian Kerr will be in the commentary box for us at Old Trafford.

We'll also have reporters at all the Premier League grounds to bring you all the goals as they go in across the afternoon.

Former Longford Town manager Alan Mathews will be this week's guest in the Boot Room. He'll be looking back on Longford's most successful spell when they reached four cup finals in two seasons. Longford won back to back FAI Cups in 2003 and 2004 and they also lifted the League Cup during that period.

Premier League Live with Sky Sports on Today FM from 2-6pm.