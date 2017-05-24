Manchester United are Europa League champions for the first time in the club's history as they gave the city of Manchester something to smile about following a tragic few days. On an emotional night following the attack which killed 22 people on Monday, United's players were too strong for a young Ajax side. Tributes were paid to victims of Monday's terror attack before the match, with a planned minute's silence breaking out into applause and chants of "Manchester".

United took the lead after 18 minutes when Paul Pogba's low shot deflected in off Davinson Sanchez. United were quite happy to concede possession to Ajax but the Dutch outfit couldn't trouble Sergio Romero who was given the nod in goal ahead of David de Gea. Henrik Mkhitaryan doubled United's lead three minutes into the second half to put United in complete control. There was also time for Wayne Rooney to come off the bench late on and he was handed the captain's armband by Antonio Valencia.

It means United are now the fifth team to claim the full quota of European trophies, joining an illustrious list with Ajax, Chelsea, Juventus and Bayern Munich. The win also secures Champions League football for next season and Jose Mourinho's first season in charge ends with two trophies.

