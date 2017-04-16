Is the title race back on?

Given Man United’s home form, not many expected them to do Spurs a major favour this evening. However, when the final whistle blew at Old Trafford, the gap at the top was still just four points, and United’s Champions League hopes were alive and kicking.

Plenty of eyebrows were raised at Jose Mourinho leaving Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic and Carrick on the bench, but just seven minutes into the game Jose had cause to smile, as he watched Ander Herrera play Marcus Rashford through, and the 19-year-old fired past Asmir Begovic to give United the lead.

Herrera kept Eden Hazard quiet, and early in the second half he made it 2-0, his shot deflecting off Kurt Zouma, with Begovic helpless.

It’s a result that’s brought life back into the title race, and the top four. After Spurs cruised to a 4-0 win against Bournemouth yesterday, it leaves just four between the top two, who face off in the FA Cup semi-finals next week.

Man of match, @ManUtd's Ander Herrera

60 touches

43 passes, 2 chances created

Assist for Rashford

1 shot, 1st PL goal of the season pic.twitter.com/C1gFH4AdDX — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 16, 2017

Spurs have six games left to turn things around, but it won’t be easy, with games against both Arsenal and Manchester United to come, while Chelsea’s toughest challenge looks like being an away trip to Everton at the end of the month.

Things are also heating up for the Champions League spots. Liverpool climbed back above Man City into third, with a 1-0 win away to West Brom, Roberto Firmino giving the Reds a first ever away win against Tony Pulis in the Premier League.

And while they strengthened their grip on a top four place, United just won’t go away.

They’re four back from fourth place Man City with a game in hand, and six off Liverpool who have played two games extra.

However, with United still to play City, Arsenal and Spurs in their final seven games, they still have plenty of work to do.