Jelena Ostapenko has completed her remarkable French odyssey, becoming the first unseeded French Open champion since 1933, and the very first in the Open era.

The Latvian, who only turned 20 on Thursday, came from a set and a break down to defeat third seed Simona Halep in a cracking final at Roland Garros.

Playing in her very first tour final - let alone a grand slam final - the world number 47 broke Halep's serve in the opening game of the match, but showed her nerve to lose the set 6-4.

And when Halep raced into a 3-0 lead early in the second, it looked like the occasion was getting the better of Ostapenko. However, she then reeled off four games in a row, before taking the set 6-4 to level the match.

The last player to win their debut title at Roland-Garros was Gustavo Kuerten on June 8, 1997...



The day Jelena Ostapenko was born.#RG17 pic.twitter.com/dQj4Ooxces — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2017

Halep hit the first blow in the deciding set with an early break of serve, but again Ostapenko rallied. From 3-1 down, she reeled off three breaks in a row, the last of which saw her crowned champion.

In doing so she becomes Latvia's first ever grand slam champ, the youngest grand slam winner in 13 years, and the youngest French Open women's champion since 1997.