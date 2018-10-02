Padraig Harrington has said that he may captain the 2020 Ryder Cup team, in the interests of "continuity" and "for the good of the team."

Harrington joined Off The Ball in the aftermath of Team Europe's Ryder Cup success and - following his experience as vice-captain under Thomas Bjørn - questions have naturally been raised about Harrington's potential as a future leading man.

"No one wants to be a losing captain. There's no doubt that you have a better chance at home. You get more involved at home; you have no say when it is away.

"Saying that, I think that the guys in the team would like continuity. I think the vice-captains who were there look like they will be captains and around the team for a while to come."

Harrington was one of five vice-captains, alongside Luke Donald, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood and Robert Karlsson. Harrington was particularly generous in his praise for Karlsson, who he feels could be around the Team Europe setup 'forever'.

"As regards to me going to the States [in 2020], I think that to give Europeans the best chance, it would look like they would line me up for the next one because of my profile in the States.

"It is not a question of me saying 'Oh, I'd like to do it in Europe because we'd have a better chance of winning,' overall, Europe has a better chance of winning if I go to the States and someone else does it in Europe."

Subscribe to Off The Ball's YouTube channel for more videos like this, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for the latest sporting news and content.