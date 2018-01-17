Everton have completed the signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal for a fee in the region of £20 million and becomes the Toffees second signing of the January transfer window. Walcott joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2006 and scored 108 goals in 397 appearances for the Gunners. He won both the FA Cup and the Community Shield twice with the club but the 28 year old didn't start one league game for Arsene Wenger's side this season.

A change of scenery might be exactly what Walcott needs but there's a real sense he's a player that has never fulfilled his potential. Arsenal are also set to lose the services of Alexis Sanchez but Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could arrive at the Emirates as part of that deal.

Walcott will be hoping some first team football can boost his chances of getting into the England squad for the World Cup. He was a surprise inclusion in Sven Goran Eriksson’s squad for the 2006 tournament but he's never kicked a ball at a World Cup and he's well down the pecking order in the current setup.