Joe Ward remains on course to win a third European Amateur Boxing Championship gold medal. The Westmeath boxer booked his place in the final of the Light Heavyweight division in Ukraine with a unanimous points win over Italy's Valentino Manfredonia in their semi final bout. Four of the judges scored the fight 30-27 with the other judge scoring it 30-25. The 23 year old from Moate will face Russia's Muslim Gadzhimagomedov in tomorrow's final.

There was disappointment for Brendan Irvine and Kurt Walker in their semi final bouts. Belfast's Brendan Irvine lost his Flyweight semi final to England's Niall Farrell while Lisburn's Kurt Walker lost his semi final final to home favourite Mykola Butsenko. Irvine and Walker will come home with bronze medals.