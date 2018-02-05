The Philadelphia Eagles made history as they claimed a first ever Super Bowl victory.

They stunned the New England Patriots 41-33 in a thriller at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Brandon Graham grabbed the game-winning sack on Tom Brady as the Eagles soared to their first ever Super Bowl:

"We kept going, we said we needed to play, if we got one more oppurtunity we were just going to give everything we got.

"I just so happened to get there, I'm just so thankful that we got a team that is resilient and we're going to stick around for a long time. We're world champs and it feels to good"

You can watch highlights of Superbowl LI here:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qW1xbhW2PEE" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>