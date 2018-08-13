Rhys McClenaghan has become the first Irish gymnast to win a medal at the European Championships.

McClenaghan scooped the gold for his pommel horse routine over the weekend.

The 19 year old from Newtonards had already landed himself in the history books by securing a place in the final, something that has never been achieved by any other Irish gymnast before.

EUROPEAN CHAMPION ON POMMEL!!! Life is good! 💪🏼🔥 More to come people, believe me... pic.twitter.com/PthDtRMv9T — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) August 12, 2018

McClenaghan scooped gold with this incredible routine, making a perfect landing and fist pumping the air as soon as his feet hit the mat.

No doubt about it, judging from this incredible routine, McClenaghan is one to watch.