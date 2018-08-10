The expression on his face says it all. You'd imagine if you won bronze at a European Championship event you'd fancy a big night out.

But those celebrations are on hold for the Deise native who has become the first Irish male sprinter to win an outdoor European medal in the 84 year history of the event.

Waking up a bronze medalist Thomas Barr didn't have much time to either celebrate or savour his win as he had to prepare to head back out on track for the 4x400 metres relay heats.

A seasonal best time of 48 point 31 seconds at Berlin's Olympic stadium landed him a bronze medal in the 400 metres hurdles.

The 26 year old Ferrybank AC athlete's looking forward to updating his online profile now.

Thank you thank you thank you everyone for all your messages! I can not believe this day has come true... it’s genuinely insane!! Thanks to everyone who helped make it happen and to everyone for their messages of support!! 😍☘️🇮🇪 — Thomas Barr (@TomBarr247) August 9, 2018

They are a family of achievers. Sister Jessie is also an olympian and was justifiably proud of her sibling.

So yeah, my brother just won a European 🥉 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🍀🍀🍀🍀🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🍺🍺🍺🍺@TomBarr247 — Jessie Barr (@JessieBarr247) August 9, 2018

You know its a major achievement when you get messages like this.

“My warmest congratulations to Thomas Barr on winning bronze in the 400m hurdles at the European Athletics Championships today; a historic first for an Irish athlete and inspiration for so many people in Ireland.” — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 9, 2018

And so say all of us!