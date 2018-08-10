Bronze Gold For Ferrybank AC Runner Triggers Wild Celebrations

The expression on his face says it all. You'd imagine if you won bronze at a European Championship event you'd fancy a big night out.

But those celebrations are on hold for the Deise native who has become the first Irish male sprinter to win an outdoor European medal in the 84 year history of the event.

Waking up a bronze medalist Thomas Barr didn't have much time to either celebrate or savour his win as he had to prepare to head back out on track for the 4x400 metres relay heats.

A seasonal best time of 48 point 31 seconds at Berlin's Olympic stadium landed him a bronze medal in the 400 metres hurdles.

The 26 year old Ferrybank AC athlete's looking forward to updating his online profile now.

They are a family of achievers. Sister Jessie is also an olympian and was justifiably proud of her sibling.

You know its a major achievement when you get messages like this.

And so say all of us!