Lowry's Refreshing Honesty

Shane Lowry finished up with a cheque for 187,550 and a share of the sixth place at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Offaly man ended up on 7 under, four shots behind the winner Alex Noren who carded a final round 62 to finish on 11 under but was bitterly disappointed about his back nine.

You've gotta admire the Clara native's honesty - after being in contention for much of the weekend he described his back nine as being upset by a 'brainfart'. Is this the first confirmed case on the European Tour?!

Mind Yourself On The Roads

How many times have you heard mind yourself on the roads of Ireland?

A 19-man Republic of Ireland soccer squad departs for America for their friendly international with Mexico on Thursday.

Shane Duffy and Eunan O Kane are set to board the flight from Dublin airport with the rest of the players

after a crash scare en route to the capital.

It's believed O'Kanes Jeep was written off in the three car smash not long after the players left their native Derry.

Thankfully the pair reported safely to the team hotel and are set to fly out later. Ease off on that accelerator if you're on the roads trying to make an appointment later.

Canning a class act

Fair play to INPHO's Tommy Dickson who got one of the photos of the year in Tullamore.

Galway senior hurlers have set up a Leinster Semi final against Offaly next month.

The League champions beat Dublin by 2-28 to 1-17 in their quarter final but the clear star of the show was

Joe Canning. A class act hugely popular with fans as reflected in Tommys photo and possibly the year when the Portumna star gets an All Ireland medal? Time will tell!