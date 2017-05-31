Arsenal have confirmed that Arsene Wenger has agreed a two year contract extension. It ends months of speculation about his future - and will take his overall tenure to 23 years once the deal expires in 2019. Wenger took over at the club in 1996 and since then has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, with the most recent coming against Chelsea at Wembley last Saturday. Arsenal finished fifth in the league this season, the first time they have finished outside the top four since the Frenchman joined 21 years ago.

Announcing the news, Arsenal majority owner Stan Kroenke said:

" Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe. It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved. Arsène is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing. "

Arsène Wenger said: " I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful. We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season.

" I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand. "

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis said:

" There is no complacency anywhere at this club. Our goal is to compete for and win trophies here and in Europe. Everything we do is designed to make that happen and we will be working hard on and off the pitch this summer to improve and make a strong challenge next season.

The club has grown beyond recognition in every aspect in recent years and we have the platform to be successful and meet the ambitions we and our fans share. "