The great man has called time on his international career - after 43 caps for his country Wes Hoolahan is retiring.

A goal against Sweden at Euro 2016 was undoubtedly one of the highlights of a criminally short Ireland career.

Despite his undoubted talent the Norwich man was snubbed by a succession of Ireland managers.

It wasn't until the arrival of Martin O'Neill that Wessi became a regular fixture in the side.

"It wasn’t an easy decision to make, to retire, but I feel it’s one I had to make," Hoolahan told The Herald.

"I will be 36 soon, I’ll be 38 when the next Euros come around, so it’s time to move aside."

Shels fans will shed a tear today - Wes was one of their greatest. Irish fans are also gutted to think the Dubliner won't grace a pitch in green again.