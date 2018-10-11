We've had Coppers: The Musical, celebrating the GAA links with the famous Dublin hostelry, so why not a show about one of the greatest soccer players ever?

The Paul Howard penned stage show packed them into Dublin's Olympia Theatre to rave reviews and now none other than Lionel Messi has inspired a new live audience production by one of the world's greatest theatre groups.

And for good reason as you'll see here.

Lionel Andrés Messi was born on 24 June 1987 in Rosario, Argentina.

The third of four children of Jorge Messi, a steel factory manager, and his wife Celia Cuccittini, who worked in a magnet manufacturing workshop, he joined his first team when he was just 4!

Even though as a toddler there were questions about his size by 13 he was enrolled in the Barcelona youth academy and his greatness became apparant.

Now the Barca and Argentina legend is be the focus of a new Cirque du Soleil show.

The Montreal-based group of performing artists confirmed the show will go on a world tour in 2019, with exact dates and venues yet to be released.

The Argentine star has already been giving the show creators food for thought.

Previous shows have been inspired by music artists such as the Beatles and Michael Jackson, but this is will be the first to focus on a sports star.

"Cirque du Soleil is a family favourite of ours," said Messi, 31. "It feels both crazy and incredible that Cirque du Soleil will create a show based on my life, my passion, my sport. "I have no doubt this show will amaze people as their shows always do."

Messi is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and has won four Champions Leagues with Barcelona, where he has spent his entire playing career.

Cirque du Soleil says it "will leap into the passionate world of football" and "draw inspiration from the incredible talent and accomplishments of the football legend, who embodies the unique spirit and values of his sport".

"We are thrilled to be working with such a living legend," added Jonathan Tetrault, president and chief operating officer at Cirque du Soleil.

"We are convinced that bringing Messi's legacy to life on stage will touch audiences and speak to all football fans."

Those of us not lucky enough to see Messi in the flesh on the pitch or the Cirque du Soleil show will just have to make do with his incredible performances on free to air tv!