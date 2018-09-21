There was a great song by Earth Wind and Fire that topped the charts in 1979.

After The Love Has Gone. Lyrics include:

'Somethin' happened along the way. What used to be happy was sad. We tried to find what we had. 'Til sadness was all we shared'

A song about romance. 12 months ago soccer heads were very much in love with Pep Guardiola.

He was arriving into the Etihad stadium almost as a new prophet of the game virtually walking on water.

Fast forward to this week.

In the first half of their shock 2-1 Champions League defeat by Lyon, one reporter described Manchester City as being a "rabble", just after they had gone 2-0 down.

They were described as a team that appeared disorganised and conceding possession unnecessarily.

Normally that is the state that City reduce other teams to.

But at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night the brilliant side we saw last season was barely recognisable.

Why?

They have got plenty of time to recover and qualify comfortably and may even still win Group F.

But this result should act as a reminder that it does not matter how good they are, if their standards drop then they will get beaten.

A few months ago Mauricio Pochettino was seen as someone who was close to leading Spurs to the promised land of a Premier League title.

Now the Argentinian has admitted he could get sacked next week after confessing Tottenham ’s players have been left been “traumatised” by their disastrous run in recent weeks.

Pochettino is stuck in the middle of the worst run of his four-year reign after losing three games on the bounce and he facing a tricky trip to Brighton, followed by a Carabao Cup tie with Watford — who they lost to in the league.

The Tottenham boss insists his only focus is turning the club’s fortunes around and would never publicly criticise his employers for a lack of summer transfers even if he admits his current squad are struggling for confidence.

Back to Earth Wind and Fire.

Can love that's lost be found?

Thats the beauty of sport.

We will find out in the next few weeks!