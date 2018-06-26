The most gripping drama in Ireland this summer isn't a new series of Love Hate or the latest instalment in the Jason Bourne movie franchise.

Who will blink first in the row between Kildare GAA and the Association's head office?

Hard to see a solution right now and it may require the intervention of someone of the stature of UN Secretary General Kofi Annan to resolve this one.

The Kildare senior football manager Cian O'Neill has already said on TV that his players will not travel to Croke Park this Sunday to fulfil their Round 3 Qualifier clash with Mayo.

The Lillywhites were due to have home advantage in the clash, but it the Central Competitions Control Committee fixed it for 7pm on Saturday evening in Croke Park, to be played after the Tyrone-Cavan clash, citing capacity concerns in Newbridge.

O'Neill spoke of his shock when learning of the fixture's venue, adding that the match would be held "in Newbridge or nowhere".

This immiediately prompted one T-shirt maker to try to capitalise!

"I'd like to be explicitly clear here, we were drawn fair and square," he said, noting that he was speaking on behalf of the Kildare players, management and backroom staff. We were pulled out first against another Division 1 team who we played in the league this year at St Conleth's Park. That is exactly where we are going to be on Saturday night. We will be in St Conleth's Park, we will be togged out and we will be ready to go. This is our home venue. We have earned it by winning the last two matches on the road and that is not going to be taken away from us."

This prompted Today FM morning man Ian Dempsey to tweet:

O'Neill said that he felt sorry for Mayo "in this whole debacle" and believes they do not care where they play this weekend.

The most sense in the whole affair has been spoken by Kilkenny man Ned Quinn, Chairman of the CCCC who says there needs to be a clear set of criteria around when a ground can be deemed suitable for a big game and is recommending a review at the end of the season to prevent a recurrence.

That's down the line.

In the meantime where will the ball be thrown in on Saturday night for Kildare v Mayo?

Will it even take place?

Tick tock.....