Anthony Joshua defeated Russian Alexander Povetkin by TKO at Wembley to set up a mouth-watering potential fight with either Deontay Wilder or Dillian Whyte.

The Watford man was in clinical form as he took care of 39 year-old Russian Povetkin, defeating him for only the second time in his professional career.

Joshua retains his IBF, WBA and WBO heayweight titles in the process, and it did not take long for eyes to turn to his next potential opponent. Both Wilder and Whyte provide very interesting spectacles, with the former due to face Tyson Fury on 1 December.

"Dillian Whyte is a very worthy champion in his own right," said Joshua.

"If I had a pecking order, it would be Wilder, Dillian and then Fury. Dillian deserves it more than Fury. He has been more consistent and deserves his shot at these belts."

In terms of where any bout with Wilder would take place, Joshua said that he and his team have a venue in mind already.

"We've got the venue booked - we've got the date booked. All we need now is a worthy challenger."

Joshua also told the post-fight press that he has been suffering with ill health in the run-up to the fight with Povetkin.

“I have been ill but I knew I had to stay in there. I have been listening to a lot of motivational speeches. Through hard work is the only way you can succeed.

“It was going to get tough in there, but I knew it and because of what I listened to and where my mind was at, my body could follow through today.”

