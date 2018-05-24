Cristiano Ronaldo delivered the most Cristiano Ronaldo response when questioned about comparisons between him and Mohamed Salah.

Ronaldo proclaimed in the most diplomatic way possible that Salah was not on his level. Real Madrid look to retain the Champions League when they face Liverpool.

The 33-year-old Ronaldo is aiming to win a fifth UEFA Champions League title, he arrives in the final after scoring nine goals in his last ten games for club and country.

The Reds striker Salah netted scored eight goals in his last ten. He has been instrumental to the Reds success this season - but Ronaldo says the two cannot be compared:

“Not really,” said Ronaldo when asked if he saw any similarities between himself and Salah.

“He is completely different. He plays with the left, I play with the right. I’m tall he’s a little bit shorter, I play with the head.

“We are completely different. People want to compare me with other players but I’m different from everyone.

“Salah is different but I have to say he has had a fantastic Champions League a fantastic league season, but Saturday, let’s see.’

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YPv9fELFcow" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Head-to-head: Cristiano Ronaldo v Mohamed Salah