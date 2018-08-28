The tale of two managers.

Both were on the touchline at major sporting venues as their Theatre of Dreams turned into Theatre of Screams.

At least Jose Mourinho is getting 15 million (sterling) per season for his trouble.

There was an old expression 'Who'd be a referee?' based on the amount of abuse that gets shouted at them.

But there is a gulf between Jose's world and the fate of Stephen Rochford who are vying for the back page headlines after an eventful 24 hours in the world of sport.

Great result for Tottenham who maintained their 100% start to the Premier League season but Spurs increased the pressure on beleaguered Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho with an emphatic 3 nil victory at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was hoping United would bounce back from an abysmal display in defeat at Brighton, but Spurs ran out easy winners once Harry Kane and Lucas Moura struck twice in the space of two minutes early in the second half.

United were left to rue Romelu Lukaku's missed chance when he rounded Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris from Danny Rose's backpass, but they ended well beaten to make this their worst start to a league season since 1992-93.

Spurs were simply too good for United after the break and the contest was effectively over once Kane directed in a superb header for his first goal at Old Trafford after 50 minutes and Moura swiftly swept home Christian Eriksen's perfect pass for the second.

The outstanding Moura raced clear to add the third six minutes from time to make it nine points from nine for Spurs.

The spurs fans had a good laugh at the result chanting 'you're getting sacked in the morning' poking fun at poor old Jose.

And he was clearly tetchy afterwards!

At least he's getting well compensated.

In the west, Stephen Rochford has exited in the aftermath of the county executive not ratifying his nominees as selectors Peter Forde and Shane Conway.

I spoke to Stephen several times on Today FM's Championship Sunday and he always came across as a decent fella with a passion for gaelic football.

He's a bank official, has a young family and is also managing expectations of a county starved of inter county success.

They are all demanding roles.

There was an ongoing gag about getting his wife a spa voucher as a reward for her support when he was either in the office or on the training pitch.

But life's too short.

Being in two finals and missing out on Sam by the width of a post twice is nothing to be ashamed of.

He may not have Jose's compensation package, but time with his wife and young family will be a reward Stephen can't put on any spreadsheet.

That's the real positive out of this for the Rochfords.

Jose can afford plenty counselling if he finds himself getting a P45 in the coming weeks.