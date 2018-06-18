Waterford senior hurling manager Derek McGrath is his own man.

You would imagine whatever fans, county board delegates or those outside of the squad will say to him will have no bearing on his thinking about whether or not he should stay or go.

After Waterford's elimination from the new format Munster Championship, speculation mounted that the Deise boss would pull the plug.

But when he stands back from the Deise campaign this season he will surely arrive at the view that so many things occurred that you can't plan for, unhinged the season.

No consolation right now but there are positive signs for 2019.

Take the final group game against Cork.

Waterford were 0-15 to 0-11 up at the interval, and were in charge from throw in. Ok late on the rebels closed it out. Tommy Ryan was a particular threat, while Brian O’Halloran was on form and Pauric Mahony on target from the placed ball.

Then to keep the young fellas grounded, Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh broke Brendan Cummins’ record for championship appearances, with his 74th straight game for Waterford.

DJ Foran is another player to have emerged from the injury havoc to underline his case for a bigger involvement next season.

Waterford were three points clear with 15 minutes remaining and this in a game in which many expected they would just run down the clock as it was effectively a dead rubber.

But Cork fought back and Seamus Harnedy crashed home a game changing goal in the 67th minute, before there were seven minutes of injury-time were signalled.

Cork advance to the Munster Final but they were made to work for it.

Surely the manner of the display will give Derek heart?

Admittedly there is a fair degree of high pressure that goes with the bainisteoirs bib and everyone has their own personal pressures.

Looking back though, what about the green flag being raised for Jason Forde's goal that never was against Tipperary?

That would be enough to make you sick but Derek was graceful in the aftermath on what was effectively a season ending score awarded in error.

When the fog lifts you would hope that Derek would see there is still mileage left in his squad.

I hope he feels there is mileage left in him.