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"They'll turn on each other" - Traitor Fionula in studio

Ray Foley

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Andrew Scott On Pressure, Tayl...

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Andrew Scott On Pressure, Taylor Swift’s Wedding, And Life As Big Strong Andrew

Dave Moore

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Dublin Artist F3mii Reveals He...

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Dublin Artist F3mii Reveals He Has An Album In The Works

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This Highly Anticipated Netfli...

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This Highly Anticipated Netflix Reboot Just Started Filming

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Oyin And Vanessa React To Last...

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Oyin And Vanessa React To Last Night's Brutal Murder On The Traitors

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Gift Grub: Daniels Has Strong...

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Gift Grub: Daniels Has Strong Views On Celebrity Gogglebox

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

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Gift Grub: Katie Has A Few More People To Thank

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Irish Icon Bronagh Gallagher T...

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Irish Icon Bronagh Gallagher Talks Movies, Katie Taylor and Brand New Music

Weekend Breakfast With Alison Curtis

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New Disney Plus crime thriller...

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New Disney Plus crime thriller starring Irish Actor Lola Petticrew is already creating major awards buzz

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Young DJ Sean Talks Electric P...

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Young DJ Sean Talks Electric Picnic Debut, Meeting Fatboy Slim, and Upcoming Gigs in Ireland

Weekend Breakfast With Alison Curtis

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Authors Leona Ford and Karen s...

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Authors Leona Ford and Karen share the stories behind their hit children’s books in studio chat

Weekend Breakfast With Alison Curtis

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Gift Grub: Your Weekly Fix

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Gift Grub: Your Weekly Fix

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

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Katie Taylor Wraps Up Her Care...

00:13:51

Katie Taylor Wraps Up Her Career At Croke Park

The Last Word With Matt Cooper

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The Last Word On Football: For...

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The Last Word On Football: Former Ref Mike Dean Slammed After 'Secret Games' Comment

The Last Word With Matt Cooper

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The Week Trending: EP Waste, D...

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The Week Trending: EP Waste, Decolonising World Maps & The Traitors Geoblocking

The Last Word With Matt Cooper

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Irish House Prices Overvalued...

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Irish House Prices Overvalued By 17%, Says ESRI

The Last Word With Matt Cooper

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Katie Taylor And Dave Chat Ahe...

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Katie Taylor And Dave Chat Ahead Of Her Big Fight

Dave Moore

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Our Tribute To Katie Taylor Ah...

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Our Tribute To Katie Taylor Ahead Of Her Big Fight Tomorow

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The Gentlemen Season 2 Cast Ch...

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The Gentlemen Season 2 Cast Chat To Dave

Dave Moore

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