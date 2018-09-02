Mickey Harte cut a contemplative figure in the aftermath of Tyrone's defeat to Dublin in the All Ireland football final.

Clearly disappointed, Harte was quick to put a beautiful perspective on the day's events, and simultaneously remind us why sport is so important.

"If you are involved in this game, it is your life. But of course, it is your life to a certain extent. There are more important things in life.

"That is not to diminish what this means to the people of Tyrone and the people who follow Gaelic games. We were doing our level best to make this a great day for them.

"But when all is said and done, we don't write the script, we just try our best to play it."

On what he said to his players at the final whistle, Mickey told them: "You died in your boots."

"They didn't give up, there were some wonderful turnovers and some wonderful work-rates when people were obviously tired. I'm so proud of people that can do that."

Mickey was clear to stress the importance of positivity in the face of adversity.

"When you get to my age, and have experienced all the things I have, you put things into context. In the greater context of life: it's disappointing, it's sad for football fans. But life goes on."

