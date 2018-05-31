Zinedine Zidane has surprised football fans by leaving Real Madrid. The shock departure comes less than a week on from winning the Champions League trophy for the third year running.

Despite his incredible achievements in Europe that success never translated to trophies in La Liga where he took the title just once during his two and a half years in charge.

Explaining his departure Zidane said: "This team has to continue winning and need a change. After three years they need a new voice

"I know it is a strange moment for everyone involved," Zidane conceded. "But it had to be done for everybody.

"This team has to continue winning and need a change. After three years they need a new voice, a new way of saying things - possibly another way of working.

Gracias Mister! It’s been a pleasure!🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/99VzaBxUoV — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 31, 2018





"That's why I've taken that decision. I love this club, I love the president, he's given me the chance to come as a player and a manager. I'm eternally grateful to him but today for me and for everyone we have to change."

The suggestion from sources in Spain is that the Frenchman walked before he was pushed. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said the news caught him on the hop:

"It is a sad day for me and will be for the fans, the players and everyone at the club."

"I wanted him to be next to me forever. But I know it is his final decision.

"I would have liked to convince him to stay on but I know what he is like."