Peter O'Mahony is aiming to have his club rugby future sorted by New Year "one way or the other".

The Munster captain has lucrative offers on the table from French and English clubs, although the possibility remains that the Ireland international could remain on these shores.

Speaking to Off The Ball.com's Neil Treacy, O'Mahony said his sole focus will be on Munster's upcoming European Champions Cup games against Leicester Tigers and that any dealings in regards to his future will be in the hands of his agents.

"It's well documented, this time of the year you get offers from clubs in France and England and look, I'm going to leave it to my agents to sort all that side of it," he said.

"It's very important for me to concentrate on such two big tests this weekend and obviously the following weekend with Leicester but I'm hoping to have it wrapped up one way or the other regardless by the New Year."

Speaking to us on Wednesday Night Rugby last week, his former Ireland and Munster team-mate Donncha O'Callaghan feels the best case scenario is for the IRFU and Munster to find a way to keep hold of a player who remains integral to the province and international side.

"For me, it's a no-brainer. Peter O'Mahony playing for Munster, just boom, just make it happen. He's the heartbeat of the place at the moment and it's important we keep that," he said.