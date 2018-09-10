We exclusively revealed this morning that dance legend Fatboy Slim is coming to Dublin! He’ll be bringing his ‘In The Round’ show to the 3Arena on Saturday March 2nd 2019. So, his aim is to turn the arena into a big nightclub with a revolving stage and apparently, no seat in the house will be too far away from the stage. Tickets go on sale on Friday 14th of September at 9am and they are €49.50. SIGN ME UP!

Scary Spice aka Mel B is now officially divorced from Stephen Belafonte and is a single woman again. According to the rumour mill this morning, herself and actor Zac Efron shared a date after meeting on an exclusive celebrity dating app. Oooooh! Apparently, they started messaging and had ‘a date’ but that was as far as it went! #Fling

If, like me, you were a massive Neighbours fan, you’ll be delighted to know to the fairy tale couple reunited on stage last night. Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan came together to perform their duet ‘Especially For You’ last night in London. Kylie was doing a gig and Jason was side of stage supporting her when she dragged him on stage for a quick re-enactment of their hit.