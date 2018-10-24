9 out of 10 diners have admitted they fail to recognise all the ingredients on a restaurant menu.

Research by Barclaycard showed 73% of those asked could not identify Guajillo Chilli, while 62% did not know what Girolles were.

The credit card company is trialing a new app that can help identify those confusing items on a menu.

Transplater is being trialed in a London restaurant. It'll allow diners to take photos of the name of a foodstuff they want help identifying and they're then shown information about that item.