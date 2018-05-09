Hollywood wants to cash-in on the success of the Eurovision Song Contest which is watched by 200million viewers every year.

In short; a film is happening.

Producers have already secured Will Ferrell for the film. He has flown to Lisbon on a “research mission” to find out why Eurovision is such a hit.

Americans don’t know much about Eurovision but this film may change all that!

And in other news:

Calvin Harris has reportedly been involved in a serious car accident in LA.



Entertainment website TMZ says a vehicle the Scottish DJ and his girlfriend were in, collided with another one in a residential part of Beverly Hills on Sunday.



Photos from the scene suggest they both walked away unhurt but there's been no official update on their condition.





It appears the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry may be over.



Taylor posted a video to her Instagram story, showing a package containing an olive branch and a note titled 'hey old friend - I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us,” Perry, 33, wrote in the partially obscured letter, in which she also wrote she was “deeply sorry” and wanted to “clear the air.”



It was captioned 'Thank you Katy'.



The pair reportedly fell out in a row over backing dancers.

An apology is a deeply personal thing and now I’m wondering if Taylor really is a Regina George in sheep’s clothing because why would you publicly post that?