Maradonna once threatened to kill Liam Gallagher! Liam and Noel were at a party in Argentina and he said that he would shoot them if they didn’t “keep away from his girls”. Girls, plural.

People are focusing on this part of the story when actually the best part of the story is the fact that Sting was also there – but he was in tears because someone had broken into his dressing room.

Picaderos in Kildare have named a lunch special after Justin Bieber seeing as he ate there three times this week! You can now order a Chicken Despacito Wrap, which frankly sounds pretty damn good right now.

Tommy Tiernan has been cast in a major role in Derry Girls, Channel 4’s new sitcom set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

He will play the father of the lead character in the new six-part sitcom set during the Troubles. It’s meant to be a lighter side to life because let’s face it – you can find humour in absolutely anything if you look hard enough.