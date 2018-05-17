Adele is being made to audition for the movie remake of 'Oliver!'.

She is wanted by Disney to portray Nancy in a new film adaptation of the hit Charles Dickens 1837 novel.

However, she's not getting any special treatment as she'll have to fight for the part - like everyone else - because they want to make sure she can act and sing. The singing probably won’t be a problem, but will she audition? It would appear she was under the impression she had been offered the part sans audition.



Christine and Frank Lampard say they couldn't be happier after announcing they're expecting their first child together.



The former footballer, who already has two daughters, confirmed the news with a photo on Instagram.



The TV presenter shared the post, and says "the list of emotions" she's feeling "is endless". They’re due in the autumn because, who isn’t?!

Backstreet's Back!

On the heels of their 25th anniversary, the Backstreet Boys have signed with RCA Records who released their electric new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” today.