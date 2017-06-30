Adele’s swear count at Wembley has been tallied and if you’re offended by bad language, maybe don’t go to one of her gigs.

44 F bombs

7 Sugars

And other that I can’t allude to without actually saying the words...on-air. Twat, arse, piss, bastard and dick also made an appearance.

Ruth Negga, Ciarán Hinds and Domhnall Gleeson will have a say in naming next year's Oscar nominees.

They have been invited to become members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) Class of 2017.

This year's classmates include people from 57 countries in a bid to diversify the Academy's predominantly white, male membership.

Rihanna is to be sued by the wife of her former Irish bodyguard.

Back in 2013, Geoff Keating claimed that he was unfairly dismissed from Rihanna’s Diamonds Tour and in papers lodged with the High Court (a case which he dropped in 2015) Mr Keating had claimed he was defamed in a series of allegedly false statements via an email Rihanna sent him.

He said the allegations had caused significant and substantial damage to his family life, reputation and business, causing him distress and anxiety.

He dropped that case in 2015 and now his wife Dana Kavanagh is suing Rihanna.

Failte Ireland is encouraging fans of U2 to walk in their footsteps around Dublin. The route has been put together before their gig in Croke Park next month – with Croker being the starting point of the tour.

It’s not lead by a guide but information is provided to go and see all the places that are important to the band. On Talbot Street, fans are invited to view the Bonavox hearing aid shop where Bono was inspired to take his name, and the former Moran’s Hotel (now O’Shea’s) where U2 played in the 70s. North Wall Quay is there, The Little Museum of Dublin, Cedarwood Road in Glasnevin and Dollymount are also there, if people fancy going outside town. What a great idea!