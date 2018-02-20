Felicity Morgan is going to reprise her role as Alan Partridge's assistant Lynn when he returns to our screens.



The BBC recently announced that Steve Coogan will be back as his famous alter-ego in a new show out later this year.



This Time With Alan Partridge will be a six part series.

Mary Berry insists that avocado doesn't belong on toast.



She has told the Radio Times she's not on board with the trendy treat, and it would be better in a prawn cocktail.

She is right, of course.



Some of her tips have proven to be controversial in the past - such as her potato, leek and cheese pie - which didn't have a pastry base.

Daniel and Majella O’Donnell’s Room To Improve episode became the most watched show of the year!

An average audience of 722,000 people tuned in to watch Dermot Bannon make over the O'Donnell's Donegal home.

Over half (51%) of all people watching TV at the time were watching the RTE One show, making it the top programme of the year so far.