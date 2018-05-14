Love Island won its first ever Bafta, for best reality show, while Casualty scooped its first Bafta for 11 years, for best soap or continuing drama.

And Brian F O'Byrne, who played the father of murdered Rhys Jones in ITV's docudrama Little Boy Blue, was named best supporting actor.

He dedicated the award to Rhys, who was 11 when he was shot dead in Liverpool in 2007.

Peaky Blinders beat shows like Line of Duty and The Crown to the coveted prize for best drama series.

Rio Ferdinand says winning a Bafta award for the documentary he made about family life after his wife died of cancer means more to him than all the trophies he won during his football career.



The film - called Being Mum And Dad - showed Rio struggling with his grief.



He says people want to talk about the programme rather than football - which means it's "truly been worthwhile".

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Male performance in a comedy programme

Asim Chaundry – People Just Do Nothing (BBC Three)

Rob Brydon – The Trip to Spain (BBC)

Samson Kayo – Famalam (BBC Three)

Toby Jones – Detectorists (BBC Four) - WINNER

Female performance in a comedy programme

Anna Maxwell Martin – Motherland (BBC Two)

Daisy May Cooper – This Country (BBC Three) - WINNER

Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe (Channel 4)

Sian Gibson – Peter Kay’s Car Share (Channel 4)

Single documentary

Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me (BBC Two)

Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia (BBC Two)

One Deadly Weekend in America (BBC Three)

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad (BBC One) - WINNER

Entertainment programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent (ITV) - WINNER

Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

The Voice UK (ITV)

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty (BBC One) - WINNER

Coronation Street (ITV)

Emmerdale (ITV)

Hollyoaks (Channel 4)

Drama series

The Crown (Netflix)

End of the F***ing World (Channel 4)

Line of Duty (BBC One)

Peaky Blinders (BBC) - WINNER

Leading actress

Claire Foy - The Crown (Netflix)

Molly Windsor – Three Girls (BBC One) - WINNER

Sinead Keenan – Little Boy Blue (ITV)

Thandie Newton – Line of Duty (BBC One)

Leading actor

Jack Rowan - Born To Kill (Channel 4)

Joe Cole – Hang The DJ: Black Mirror (Netflix)

Sean Bean – Broken (BBC) - WINNER

Tim Pigott-Smith – King Charles III (BBC)

Comedy and comedy entertainment programme

Murder In Successville (BBC Three) - WINNER

Taskmaster (Dave)

The Last Leg (Channel 4)

Would I Lie to You (BBC One)

Sport

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko (Sky)

Six Nations: Wales v England (BBC One)

The Grand National (ITV) - WINNER

Uefa Women’s Euro Semi-final (Channel 4)

International

The Handmaid’s Tale (Channel 4) - WINNER

Big Little Lies (Sky Atlantic)

Feud: Bette and Joan (BBC Two)

The Vietnam War (BBC)

News coverage

The Battle For Mosul (Sky)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV)

The Rohingya Crisis (Sky) - WINNER

Current affairs

Raped: My Story (Channel 5)

Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad - Dispatches (Channel 4)

Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets – Panorama (BBC One) - WINNER

White Right: Meeting The Enemy – Exposure (ITV)

Supporting actor

Adrian Dunbar – Line of Duty (BBC One)

Anupam Kher - The Boy with the Top Knot (BBC Two)

Brian F O’Byrne – Little Boy Blue (ITV) - WINNER

Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister: Black Mirror (Netflix)

Single drama

Against The Law (BBC Two)

Hang The DJ: Black Mirror (Netflix)

King Charless III (BBC Two)

Murdered For Being Different (BBC Three) - WINNER

Scripted comedy

Catastrophe (Channel 4)

Chewing Gum (Channel 4)

This Country (BBC Three) - WINNER

Timewasters (ITV2)

Virgin’s Must-See Moments

Love Island - Stormzy Makes a Surprise Appearance (ITV 2)

Game of Thrones - Viserion is Killed by the Night King (Sky Atlantic)

Doctor Who - The Thirteenth Doctor Revealed (BBC One)

Love Manchester – Ariana Grande Sings ‘One Last Time’ (BBC One)

Blue Planet II - Mother Pilot Whale Grieves (BBC One) - WINNER

Line of Duty - Huntley’s Narrow Escape (BBC One)

Entertainment performance

Adam Hill - The Last Leg (Channel 4)

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show (BBC One) - WINNER

Sandi Toksvig – QI (BBC Two)

Short-form programme

Britain’s Forgotten Men (BBC Three)

Eating With My Ex (BBC Three)

Morgana Robinson’s Summer (Sky Arts) - WINNER

