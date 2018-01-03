Eight women have entered the Celebrity Big Brother house as part of an all-female series launch last night.

The most famous one for me (okay the only one I really actually knew) was Amanda Barrie who played Alma Baldwin on Coronation Street for 20 years – she was married to Mike Baldwin in the 90s (on the show.) She’s the oldest housemate, having been born in 1935. I hope she survives what it bound to be another series of highly strung, pent-up, angry washed-up celebs.

Former British MP Ann Widdecombe, Boris Johnson's sister Rachel and Made in Chelsea's Ashley James are also among the contestants.



Ex-England and Liverpool footballer John Barnes will be the first male star to enter the house this series on Friday.

Denise McCormack has gone from Love Hate to Red Rock to Dancing With the Stars – and now she’s moved to Walford Square! She made her debut appearance on EastEnders last night as Ciara Maguire, and it looks like lots of drama is in store for her character.

Her character shares the same surname as Aidan Maguire, which means she will more than likely have a part to play in the aftermath of the heist drama.

You can watch it tonight at 8pm to see what happens!

Who's on the other end of the phone?! Hmmmm? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/B233651IUy — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) January 2, 2018

Glenda Gilson has revealed in the Irish Mirror today that she hopes to break into acting. She loves the world of acting, she loves films and Pippa O’Connor recently had a cameo in the animated film Ferdinand so why not?

Shares of Weight Watchers rose more than 6% on Tuesday after the company signed DJ Khaled, who says he's lost 20 pounds on the program.

The stock surge is similar to what happened after Oprah Winfrey disclosed she had started to lose weight (while still eating her beloved bread) on Weight Watchers. It also happens to be January so the timing is perfect – but DJ Khaled would have a younger audience to influence than Orpah so it’s win/win for Weight Watchers.