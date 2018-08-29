Dancing With The Stars host Amanda Byram has announced that she is quitting the show after just two seasons.

The 45-year-old presenter said she would not be joining the hit RTÉ show for a third run “due to personal and professional commitments both in London and LA”.

In a statement, Byram admitted that it was with a “heavy heart” that she made the difficult decision to step away from the show, which she co-hosted with 2FM star Nicky Byrne.

She added, “Walking away from such a successful and enjoyable show has been a difficult decision and I wish everyone the same success and enjoyment this year, keep dancing!”

DWTS kicks off in January with her replacement to be named over the coming months. But who could it be? Laura Whitmore and Vogue Williams are a couple of names being thrown about. To be honest, we'd like to see a new face taking over - shake things up a bit.

Euphegenia Is Back After 25 Years

Mrs Doubtfire, the classic comedy film starring the late Robin Williams, is to be turned into a Broadway musical.

Her first name was 'Euphegenia' btw (a little quiz nugget for ya).

Robin Williams’ brilliant legacy will be safe in the hands of director Jerry Zaks, a Broadway veteran and four-time Tony winner

The stage show is based on the 1993 family favourite movie of the same name, which in turn was an adaption of Anne Fine’s novel Alias Madame Doubtfire.

In Mrs Doubtfire, Robin Williams played a struggling actor who disguised himself as a British nanny in order to see his children following a bitter divorce.

The movie was a worldwide success, grossing 444 million dollars (£345 million) as well as winning the Academy Award for Best Makeup.

Whoever lands the lead role has big shoes to fill. Robin Williams - what a ledge!!

Nickelodeon's Classics Are Now Available To Stream

According to the Hollywood Reporter, many of Nickolodeon's classic shows are now online as part of a streaming deal with VRV. That means fans of shows like Clarissa Explains It All, Rocko’s Modern Life, and All That can dive back into their nostalgia with NickSplat.

It’s the first time they’ve bundled their shows for online distribution. The NickSplat channel will host a rotating selection of 300 episodes from over 30 classic Nick shows like Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Keenan and Kel, Doug, and Legends of the Hidden Temple.

The orange soda brigade:

Melissa Joan Harte before she became a teenage witch:

And one of the best theme tunes EVER!!:

Disney’s streaming service isn’t expected to launch until 2019, but NickSplat is available right now. It costs $6 per month if you want it by itself, or it can be bundled with VRV’s other networks for a combined price of $10 per month.

Unfortunately, it's not available here in Ireland yet but fingers crossed it makes it's way across the Atlantic asap. We NEED this!!!

