The Square has won the prestigious Palme D'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is about publicity surrounding an art installation and here is a clip:



Sophia Coppola won best director, Joaquin Phoenix got best actor and Diane Kruger picked up best actress.

Irish-financed film The Killing of a Sacred Deer was the joint winner of the award for Best Screenplay at the Cannes film festival, sharing the award with Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here.

And in other showbiz news;

Charlotte Church stunned fans at a gig yesterday in the UK as she reportedly revealed she was pregnant with her third child.



She already has Ruby who’s 9 and Deter who’s 8 with her ex, Gavin Henson, and she’s been with her current boyfriend Jonathan Powell for 7 years. Congrats!

You know the way there are back-handed compliments? Well, is there such thing as back-handed presents?

Dermot O’Leary has been talking over the weekend about how Simon Cowell bought him Botox as a present once. He was in here in 2014 and he told me that exact story – only it’s even more insulting. They were all due to go on stage at the X Factor final and because it was the lead-up to Christmas, Simon handed them all an envelope with their Christmas presents in it – and it was Botox vouchers. Sound.

Danny O'Reilly has revealed that he would have become a teacher if it wasn't for The Coronas success, saying: "I was teaching guitar when I left UCD, so I wouldn't rule that out being a teacher.”

I’d go back to school.