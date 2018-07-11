Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady have split up and we have not been this shocked since Cheryl and Liam split.

Caroline confirmed the split in a statement which reads, "I'm sad to announce that Andrew and I have decided to part ways. Unfortunately it was not to be.

"I was him all the best. At least there's a Villa waiting for me. It's back to the ol' grafting."



Cheryl has revealed details of her upcoming album, which she says is 'pretty much finished'.



The singer's told The Sun she wrote every track with her former Girls Aloud co-star Nicola Roberts.



She also says she's still deciding which one will be the first single.



Cheryl recently announced she's split from One Direction star Liam Payne... shocking.

Natasha Hamilton and Liz McClaron from Atomic Kitten have reunited in the studio to record a World Cup version of Whole Again... while Kerry Katona is abroad.

Last night Natasha, 35, posted a photo of her in the studio.

She captioned the snap: "Today was fun! #footballscominghomeagain ."

It's after Natasha shared a video of herself belting out the words before the 2-0 quarter-final win over Sweden.

They’ve apparently re-recorded the song without Kerry amid a feud within the group.