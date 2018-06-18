Ant McPartlin’s ex wife Lisa Armstrong is not too happy at all after discovering that he is dating his PA who she classed as one of her close friends. Lisa and Ant split in October and according to Lisa, Ant never told her about his new relationship - she found out on Twitter. She also tweeted that Anne Marie Corbett was her friend, the couple’s PA, who she let into their home so, she’s obviously feeling very hurt about it all. It’s all getting a bit messy.

And in other news:

If you’ve ever been to a wedding, you’ll be very familar of Jason Mraz’s hit single ‘I’m Yours’ which has been a favourite first dance number for the last number of years. It was released in 2008, spent 76 weeks in the Billboard’s Hot 100, was nominated for a Grammy and has sold millions upon millions of copies. And according to Jason Mraz, he didn’t actually take it very seriously. He said once he’d written it, he thought it was more of a novelty song or a kid’s song. However, he says now that it totally changed his life and career!

Yesterday afternoon, singer and rapper Example announced that he was releasing a new album called Bangers and Ballads. Jordan Niner, a big fan of Example, asked if it would be available on CD, to which Example replied, nah probably not, it’s 2018. Jordan got back and said it may be 2018 but my car is from 2001 and that he doesn’t have Bluetooth or an AUX lead in his car. And Example promised to buy him a new car!