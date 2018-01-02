I’m not sure if he’s just trolling us or what, but Louis Walsh is now saying that Girls Aloud will reform. (Before Christmas, he was all about the Westlife reunion, which by all accounts seems to be news to the guys in Westlife.) He says however, that if/when Girls Aloud reform, he won’t manage them because girls are too hard to handle.

They had some seriously catchy tunes. Do it!

And in other showbiz:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent New Years in the South of France and it’s lucky it’s just a short flight because they sat in economy seats by the toilets! You’d imagine there would be a private jet in standby, but apparently not. They did, however, take up 2 rows for themselves and their security, and they were ushered onto the plane before the regular plebs got on.

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes are all over the papers today after posting a photo to social media of them smiling. What is so interesting about that, I hear you ask? Well – everyone is talking about Lourdes armpits. She has ditched the razor (or maybe she never had one) and she is au natural and proud of it. Whatever you're into!

Saoirse Ronan has said that part of her success was meeting the right person at the right time. She was working with a dialect coach who recommended to the people who made Atonement that they take a look at her and her career has soared since then. There’s no doubt that she is a fantastic actress, but it must be so hard to be noticed. And actually, that role in Atonement earned her an Oscar nomination (one of the youngest ever at age 12!)