Just as we were about to say "thank you, next" to 'thank u, next', Ariana Grande drops her brand new track '7 Rings'.

At midnight last night, she released the song, and seductive video, after some teasing. Much to the euphoria of her fans.

'7 Rings' is a rework of the classic 'My Favourite Things' from The Sound of Music, but instead of the Von Trapps waltzing around mountain tops, it's a sexy pink sorority-type house party. A hot ode to sisterly love.

The song centres around Ariana and her six best friends, who went to Tiffany & Co's after her split from Pete Davidson.

"You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s they give you lots of champagne?", Grande told Billboard. "They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring."

To be honest, we'll probably never get the chance to do that Ariana, but we're glad you had fun and it resulted in this hypnotic piece of work.

We've a feeling there'll be even more bubbly flowing after yet another hit on the 25-year-old's catalogue.