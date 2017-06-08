Ariana Grande has resumed her European tour in Paris, after it was put on hold following the Manchester Arena attack.



Police in the French capital say security measures were at their highest level last night, following the bombing at her gig last month, which killed 22 people.

She also released a live recording of her performance of Somewhere Over the Rainbow from her benefit gig on Sunday which will raise money for the victims.

Noel Gallagher is said to be donating all recent profits from Oasis' hit song Don't Look Back in Anger to the Manchester fund.

According to The Sun, Noel was never actually approached by organisers to partake in the gig last weekend, despite his brother Liam losing the rag completely online and calling him allsorts for not showing up.

So...it wasn’t really Liam Gallagher’s place to invite him there really, was it? Also, Liam is playing at the Olympia on Saturday so you can take it up with him there.

Maura Derrane has said she believes that The Rose of Tralee is best suited to having a male presenter. Now, she presents The Today Show on RTE with Daithi O’Se who happens to host The Rose of Tralee but I’ll allow it because first of all, she’s right and secondly, there couldn’t be a more perfect presenter for The Rose Of Tralee.