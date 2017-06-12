Reports were rife that Christy Dignam's health had taken a turn for the worse over the weekend.

Headlines featured on multiple websites indicated that Dignam had been told that his cancer has returned.

July 7th! July 7th! July 7th!

Great to see @OfficialAslan in @todayfm this morning. WHAT A JINGLE!

Iveagh Gardens - July 7th!!! pic.twitter.com/Hq04ptURS6 — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) June 12, 2017

Fast forward to Monday however and Christy, along with the rest of the lads, were in the Today FM studios, looking and sounding better than ever.

When Christy was asked about the reports about his health he was quick to label them "a load of garbage."

"The thing is my bloods fluctuate every now and then, it's been like that for the last four years, there's no emergency happening, I'm still dancing," the singer said, speaking exclusively to the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM.

Christy and the lads sounding UNREAL on The @IanDempsey Breakfast Show! pic.twitter.com/J91KwW3vbr — Today FM (@todayfm) June 12, 2017

Ian also mentioned that he had interviewed Liam Gallagher over the weekend and not only does Liam know who Aslan are, he's a fan of Crazy World, undoubtably one of the bands better known singles.

Ian suggested it would be good to get Liam to do a cover of Crazy World, with Christy adding, "I'm going to do his single over here and he is going to do my single over there and we'll see what happens."

Christy and the lads joined Ian for a chat and sounded as good as ever with a performance of Too Late for Hallelujah.

They also served up one of the best Breakfast Show jingles we've ever heard, set to the iconic Crazy World.