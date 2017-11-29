The Grammy nominations are out and Ed Sheeran has missed out on the main awards. The nominations instead went to the likes of Jay Z, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar.

Jay Z leads the nominations with eight, including his first ever appearance in the Album of the Year list for 4:44

All is not lost for Ed Sheeran though; he received a couple of nominations in the pop categories.

Shape of You is up for best pop solo performance, while ÷ is shortlisted for best pop album.

Also missing out is Drake, whose More Life album dominated streaming, charts and radio play since its March release. However – he didn’t submit any material to be considered. He has vented his frustrations about the Grammys before – they’re not important to him.

Katy Perry, who is yet to win a Grammy award, did not score a single nomination for her Witness album.

The Grammys are in exactly 2 months – 29th January.

Speaking of awards, Saoirse Ronan kicked off awards season with her first win at last night's IFP Gotham Awards.

Ronan took home the Best Actress award for her role in Greta Gerwig's 'Lady Bird'. It has the highest ever rating on Rotten Tomatoes – 100%. She’s tipped for an Oscar for this film... and the trailer looks amazing.

We have to wait until February to see the film in Ireland.

U2 are taking a somewhat futuristic approach to promoting their upcoming album, teaming with Amazon Music for a first-of-its-kind broadcast called The U2 Experience.

Fans will be able to tune into what Amazon calls a “new type of radio” that will feature historical music, live performances and interviews as well as exclusive new content.

The event will launch simultaneously across multiple time zones, starting for us here in Ireland at 11pm tonight, and will be available to Amazon Music account holders via multiple platforms. It’ll end just before the release of the new album at midnight tomorrow night.

Lily Allen has a book coming out next year, and she has said that it will be honest, brutal and shocking reading. She also said she will expose a musical figure she likens to Harvey Weinstein.

She also said it will be funny. Sounds like an emotional rollercoaster.

Grammy 2018 Categories and Nominations:

Album of the year

Childish Gambino - Awaken, My Love!

Jay Z - 4:44

Kendrick Lamar - Damn

Lorde - Melodrama

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Record of the year

Childish Gambino - Redbone

Luis Fonsi - Despacito

Jay Z - The Story of OJ

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Kendrick Lamar – Humble

Song of the Year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito

Jay Z - 4:44

Julia Michael - Issues

Logic ft Alessia Cara and Khalid - 1-800-273-8255

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like



Best new artist

Alessia Cara

Lil Uzi Vert

Khalid

Julia Michaels

Sza



Best Pop Solo Performance:

Kelly Clarkson - Love So Soft

Kesha - Praying

Lady Gaga - Million Reasons

P!nk - What About Us

Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You



Best Pop Vocal Album:

Coldplay - Kaleidoscope

Lana Del Rey - Lust for Life

Imagine Dragons - Evolve

Kesha - Rainbow

Lady Gaga - Joanne

Ed Sheeran - ÷