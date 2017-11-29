Awards Season Has Begun
The Grammy nominations are out and Ed Sheeran has missed out on the main awards. The nominations instead went to the likes of Jay Z, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar.
Jay Z leads the nominations with eight, including his first ever appearance in the Album of the Year list for 4:44
All is not lost for Ed Sheeran though; he received a couple of nominations in the pop categories.
Shape of You is up for best pop solo performance, while ÷ is shortlisted for best pop album.
Also missing out is Drake, whose More Life album dominated streaming, charts and radio play since its March release. However – he didn’t submit any material to be considered. He has vented his frustrations about the Grammys before – they’re not important to him.
Katy Perry, who is yet to win a Grammy award, did not score a single nomination for her Witness album.
The Grammys are in exactly 2 months – 29th January.
Speaking of awards, Saoirse Ronan kicked off awards season with her first win at last night's IFP Gotham Awards.
Ronan took home the Best Actress award for her role in Greta Gerwig's 'Lady Bird'. It has the highest ever rating on Rotten Tomatoes – 100%. She’s tipped for an Oscar for this film... and the trailer looks amazing.
We have to wait until February to see the film in Ireland.
U2 are taking a somewhat futuristic approach to promoting their upcoming album, teaming with Amazon Music for a first-of-its-kind broadcast called The U2 Experience.
Fans will be able to tune into what Amazon calls a “new type of radio” that will feature historical music, live performances and interviews as well as exclusive new content.
The event will launch simultaneously across multiple time zones, starting for us here in Ireland at 11pm tonight, and will be available to Amazon Music account holders via multiple platforms. It’ll end just before the release of the new album at midnight tomorrow night.
Lily Allen has a book coming out next year, and she has said that it will be honest, brutal and shocking reading. She also said she will expose a musical figure she likens to Harvey Weinstein.
She also said it will be funny. Sounds like an emotional rollercoaster.
Grammy 2018 Categories and Nominations:
Album of the year
Childish Gambino - Awaken, My Love!
Jay Z - 4:44
Kendrick Lamar - Damn
Lorde - Melodrama
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Record of the year
Childish Gambino - Redbone
Luis Fonsi - Despacito
Jay Z - The Story of OJ
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Kendrick Lamar – Humble
Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito
Jay Z - 4:44
Julia Michael - Issues
Logic ft Alessia Cara and Khalid - 1-800-273-8255
Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
Best new artist
Alessia Cara
Lil Uzi Vert
Khalid
Julia Michaels
Sza
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Kelly Clarkson - Love So Soft
Kesha - Praying
Lady Gaga - Million Reasons
P!nk - What About Us
Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Coldplay - Kaleidoscope
Lana Del Rey - Lust for Life
Imagine Dragons - Evolve
Kesha - Rainbow
Lady Gaga - Joanne
Ed Sheeran - ÷