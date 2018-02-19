Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the big winner at the BAFTAs.



It walked off with five, including best film, actress and original screenplay.



Daniel Kaluuya was given the Rising Star award - the only BAFTA to be voted for by the public - and he looked genuinely surprised. He was on Graham Norton on Friday night promoting Black Panther and he’s really funny! And also, if you haven’t seen Get Out – watch it! He is outstanding in it.

Allison Janney won best supporting actress for her role as LaVona Golden in I, Tonya.

Saoirse Ronan lost out for Best Actress to Frances McDormand.

McDormand references the #MeToo movement when collecting her BAFTA; she was wearing a patterned red and black outfit, and said "As Martin [McDonagh] said, I have a little trouble with compliance.

"But I want you to know I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black. I also want to say that I appreciate a well-organised act of civil disobedience."

Joanna Lumley presented the awards - her first year as host of the BAFTAs. She took over from Stephen Fry, who has fronted the ceremony 12 times in total.

Some of her high points include glorious little digs such as:

"Quite how Hugh Grant managed to portray a vain and egotistical actor in Paddington 2 is beyond me, it was remarkable stuff."

"In one sense, you're all winners tonight. But in another sense, if you believe that, you'll believe anything."

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film

"Call Me By Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape Of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *Winner

Outstanding British Film

"Darkest Hour"

"The Death Of Stalin"

"God's Own Country"

"Lady Macbeth"

"Paddington 2"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *Winner

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

"The Ghoul Gareth Tunley"

"I Am Not A Witch" *Winner

"Jawbone Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)

"Kingdom Of Us"

"Lady Macbeth"

Film Not In The English Language

"Elle"

"First They Killed My Father"

"The Handmaiden" *Winner

"Loveless"

"The Salesman"

Documentary

"City Of Ghosts"

"I Am Not Your Negro" *Winner

"Icarus"

"An Inconvenient Sequel"

"Jane"

Animated Film

"Coco" *Winner

"Loving Vincent"

"My Life As A Courgette"

Director

"Blade Runner 2049," Denis Villeneuve

"Call Me By Your Name," Luca Guadagnino

"Dunkirk," Christopher Nolan

"The Shape Of Water," Guillermo Del Toro *Winner

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Martin Mcdonagh

Original Screenplay

"Get Out," Jordan Peele

"I, Tonya," Steven Rogers

"Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig

"The Shape Of Water," Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Martin Mcdonagh *Winner

Adapted Screenplay

"Call Me By Your Name," James Ivory *Winner

"The Death Of Stalin," Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider

"Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool," Matt Greenhalgh

"Molly's Game," Aaron Sorkin

"Paddington 2," Simon Farnaby, Paul King

Leading Actress

Annette Bening, "Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool"

"Frances Mcdormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *Winner

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape Of Water"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Leading Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" *Winner

Jamie Bell, "Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool"

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Supporting Actress

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" *Winner

Kristin Scott Thomas, "Darkest Hour"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape Of Water"

Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer, "All The Money In The World"

Hugh Grant, "Paddington 2"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *Winner

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Original Music

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape Of Water" *Winner

Cinematography

"Blade Runner 2049" *Winner

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk Hoyte"

"The Shape Of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Editing

"Baby Driver" *Winner

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk Lee Smith"

"The Shape Of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Daniel Kaluuya *Winner

Florence Pugh

Josh O'Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet

Make Up & Hair

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour" *Winner

"I, Tonya"

"Victoria & Abdul"

"Wonder"

Costume Design

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour"

"I, Tonya"

"Phantom Thread" *Winner

"The Shape of Water"

Sound

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk" * Winner

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Visual Effects

"Blade Runner 2049" *Winner

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

And in other showbiz news:

Cheryl and Liam are apparently on the verge of a split. This is being reported across all social media over the weekend – with the Irish Sun even declaring that Liam Payne has sought legal advice with regard to his fortune and their shared son, Bear. He’s worth three times what she is but he probably won’t need to worry – when Cheryl split with Ashley Cole, the only thing she wanted was the dogs they had bought together. Apparently Liam has sought this advice, even though he wants to make it work.

Liam Gallagher is set to read the Bedtime Story on CBeebies! He’ll have to curtail the swearing – and he’s worried about turning the air blue. He says if he could manage to keep the language clean, he’d love to do it!

The IFTAs have been branded as stingy by attendees who paid a fortune for a table – to be served 7-euro-a-bottle wine. At €380 a ticket, that’s a bit mean – and it doesn’t stop there. It was a very thrifty affair. You can get 2 bottles of the Julia Florista wine for 15 euro in O’Brien’s Offlicences. Corporate guests were charged 5K for a table of 10 and each one was given a box of Malteasers with their bottle of wine. The nominees’ goodie bags was perhaps the biggest let-down – the bag included samples of Ballymaloe Relish, a Peter Marks voucher, hairspray... and a copy of Cara, Aer Lingus’ in-flight magazine. And ONLY the nominees received one of these gift bags.