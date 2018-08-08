B*Witched are performing at Electric Picnic and I am officially green with envy for everyone going! They’ll be breaking out the double denim and jigging their way around the Throwback Stage to celebrate their 20th anniversary in Stradbally at the end of August!

Celebrity Operation Transformation will not be returning for a third series, RTE revealed yesterday. It was a big hit when it aired in 2016 and 2017 but apparently they were finding it difficult to get famous people in Ireland agree to do the show.

Ellie Goulding and her art dealer boyfriend Caspar Jopling have announced their engagement!

It’s become very fashionable again to put it in a newspaper, so that’s what they did in The Times.

"The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

Also – congrats to Leona Lewis who also got engaged to longtime beau Dennis Jauch after 8 years together.