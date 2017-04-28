BABY CAN I HOLD YOU TONIGHT! Ronan and Storm Keating have had their first child together – a baby boy. They made the announcement on Instagram, posting 2 gorgeous photos of them with their new little boy. No name yet!

Robert De Niro has made his Snapchat debut – but don’t worry, the world hasn’t gone completely mad; he didn't set up an account. He was given a crash course in the app by a young film-maker at the Tribeca Film Festival.



He introduces himself as Bob and he tried all the classic staples, including a flower crown and of course the famous screen-licking dog.



He was so kind to indulge the young film-maker, because you could tell he thought it was a heap of shite.

Does Zayn Malik have any friends left? He has made yet another enemy. This time it’s a Canadian rap star who has deleted him from all social media and removed their remixes from Spotify and YouTube. They were best pals while promoting their collaboration Still Got Time but something happened and like any break-up, the rapper (called Party Next Door) has deleted everything he ever had to do with Zayn.

Zayn has rowed with Naughty Boy (he called him a fat joke last year), he’s fought with Louis Tomlinson, Perrie Edwards, Calvin Harris...and apparently all of Gigi Hadid’s friends hate him too.