In our latest trip to primary schools across the country, we sent Clare McKenna from the Breakfast Show crew to meet the kids from Avoca National School in Wicklow.

The latest craze with kids are fidget spinners so Clare asked the kids what they were all about.....

Clare also asked them for their advice on Eurovision and what a winning song needs to have....

Now something else that makes Avoca National School stand out is their Lollipop man – he is none other than our own Phil Cawley. We asked the kids if they had anything they’d like to tell us about Phil.....

Phil joined us on the show this morning and said he's part of an elite team of Lollipop people at the school but looks like he might be a favourite!

Clare spoke to – Mathew, Carrie, Jack, Mark, Lauren, Kevin, Eimear, Belle, Freya, Ciaran, Liam and Anna. Thanks to Miss Cullen, Miss Byrne and Principal Mary Cahill too.

