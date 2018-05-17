In our latest trip to primary schools across the country, Shauna O’Reilly from the Breakfast Show crew headed off to meet the students from Castleconnell National School in Limerick!

She spoke to Michaela, Emma, Alex, Chloe, Charlie, Niamh, Bríain, James, Aine, Molly, Erin, Alan, Lucas, Conor, Annabelle, Shane, Kate, Brian, Ben, Padraig, Meabh, Christopher, Zusanna, Zahra, Luke, Billy and Rachel

Earlier this week, we were talking about the average cost of an Irish wedding and Shauna asked the children how much they thought the best day of your life could set you back, with varying results! She also asked them about the elements of the big day and all the elements that might hike up the cost...

Shauna confessed to the children that it was her first time to visit Limerick and she asked them for recommendations for things to do while in the city.

Thanks to Principal Richie Ryan, teacher Mrs Le Gar, the students of first, second, third and fourth class and all the staff at Castleconnell National School. If you'd like Shauna to visit your school, email us on breakfast@todayfm.com