In our latest trip to primary schools across the country, we sent Shauna O’Reilly from the Breakfast Show crew to meet the kids from Scoil Mhuire Junior School on Wellington St in Montenotte.

Given that we have been here in Cork for the last few days, we decided to ask the kids about Cork and how even though it’s the biggest county in Ireland, the president & government are housed in Dublin.

Hear what they had to say here:

Shauna spoke to – Sarah, Lily, Tamsin, Ava, Grace, Hai Zu, Emma, Aibhilin, Grace, Emily, Danielle, Abi, Isabel, Lillian and Susanna. Thanks to their teacher Mrs Maguire too.

She also asked them about Dragon’s Den and whether they had any inventions or business ideas themselves. And.... it turns out there are lots of budding entrepreneurs in Cork!

